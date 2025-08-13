Open Menu

Former Balochistan CM Jamali Marks Independence Day With Message Of Unity And Prosperity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Former Balochistan CM Jamali marks Independence Day with message of unity and prosperity

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Veteran parliamentarian and former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

In his message, he described August 14 not only as a day of celebration but as a time for reflection and renewed commitment to national progress, prosperity, and unity.

Jamali paid tribute to the sacrifices of countless individuals and the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which led to the creation of a sovereign homeland.

“It is because of these sacrifices that today we enjoy the freedom to live according to our religion, culture, and traditions,” he said.

Addressing the youth, Jamali urged them to embrace education, hard work, and positive thinking as guiding principles.

He emphasized that these values are essential for elevating Pakistan’s stature on the global stage.

Amid current national challenges, he called for greater unity, tolerance, and brotherhood among citizens.

“National progress is not possible without peace,” he noted, encouraging collective efforts for the greater good.

Jamali highlighted Balochistan’s wealth of natural resources and the patriotism of its people. He stressed the importance of collaborative development to ensure both provincial and national prosperity.

Concluding his message, Jamali offered prayers for Pakistan’s continued strength and development. He expressed hope for an end to terrorism, poverty, and injustice, and envisioned a secure and thriving future for every citizen.

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ti ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties

48 minutes ago
 Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Y ..

Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory

53 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI se ..

Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies

1 hour ago
 West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales ..

West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics

1 hour ago
 Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest o ..

Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order

2 hours ago
 Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO f ..

Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..

3 hours ago
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July

3 hours ago
 vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, ..

Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong

3 hours ago
 Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue fo ..

AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025

4 hours ago
 Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in ..

Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants t ..

Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan