Former Balochistan CM Jamali marks Independence Day with message of unity and prosperity

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Veteran parliamentarian and former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Jan Muhammad Khan Jamali, extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day.

In his message, he described August 14 not only as a day of celebration but as a time for reflection and renewed commitment to national progress, prosperity, and unity.

Jamali paid tribute to the sacrifices of countless individuals and the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, which led to the creation of a sovereign homeland.

“It is because of these sacrifices that today we enjoy the freedom to live according to our religion, culture, and traditions,” he said.

Addressing the youth, Jamali urged them to embrace education, hard work, and positive thinking as guiding principles.

He emphasized that these values are essential for elevating Pakistan’s stature on the global stage.

Amid current national challenges, he called for greater unity, tolerance, and brotherhood among citizens.

“National progress is not possible without peace,” he noted, encouraging collective efforts for the greater good.

Jamali highlighted Balochistan’s wealth of natural resources and the patriotism of its people. He stressed the importance of collaborative development to ensure both provincial and national prosperity.

Concluding his message, Jamali offered prayers for Pakistan’s continued strength and development. He expressed hope for an end to terrorism, poverty, and injustice, and envisioned a secure and thriving future for every citizen.