Former Balochistan Ombudsman Wasay Tareen passes away

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Former Ombudsman Balochistan Wasey Tareen Advocate breathed his last on Monday morning. He was suffering from a protracted illness.

Sajid Tareen, the prosecutor general of Balochistan and the brother of the deceased confirmed the news.

Wasey Tareen was taken to Karachi from Quetta after his health condition deteriorated. He served as the ombudsman of Balochistan and was an active member of the legal fraternity.