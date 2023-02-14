UrduPoint.com

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello Joins PPP

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 14, 2023 | 02:51 PM

Former BAP Minister Asim Kurd Gello joins PPP

Gello has made announcement of joining the PPP after his meeting with PPP leader Saleem Manviwala.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 14th, 2923) Former Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) minister Asim Kurd Gello on Tuesday joinedPakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Asim Kurd Gello made the announcement of joining the PPP after his meeting with PPP leader Saleem Manviwala.

Gello is the former Finance Minister of Balochistan who had been the senior vice president of Balochistan Awami Party.

He was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan from Constituency PB-30 Kachhi-I in 2002 Pakistani general election.

He was re-elected to the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan as a candidate of Pakistan Muslim League (Q) from Constituency PB-30 Bolan-I in the 2008 Pakistani general election.

Mandviwala welcomeed Gello, saying that the PPP always fought for the provision of basic rights to the people of Balochistan.

Born on 29 December 1957 in Quetta, Asim Kurd Gello received a degree in Bachelor of Arts from the University of Balochistan.

