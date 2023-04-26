Former bureaucrat Abdul Rasheed Luni passes away

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Retired bureaucrat and former senior member of board of Revenue Balochistan Abdul Rasheed Luni passed away after a brief illness, family sources confirmed on Wednesday.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, 27 April at 10 am at his ancestral village Luni, district Sibi.

He was the father of Mustafa Luni, Dawood Luni and Haroon Rashid Luni.