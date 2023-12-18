Former Caretaker Interior Minister Safraz Bugti joins PPP

(@Abdulla99267510)

TURBAT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) Former caretaker interior minister Sarfraz Bugti officially became a member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) after recently stepping down from his ministerial position.

Bugti disclosed that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari had personally encouraged him to join the party during Zardari's visit to Turbat.

He made this announcement during the PPP Turbat power show on Monday.

Bugti expressed his intention to participate in the upcoming general elections with the backing of the PPP leadership.

Despite earlier concerns about potential delays, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) eventually released the polling schedule for the general elections, slated for February 8, 2024, following directives from the Supreme Court.

Previously, the reports emerged that Bugti might join the PML-N but his move to join the PPP proved all the reports wrong as he went to the PPP.