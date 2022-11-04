UrduPoint.com

Former Caretaker PM Balakh Sher Mazari Passes Away

Former caretaker prime minister Sardar Mir Balakh Sher Mazari passed away in a local hospital on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Former caretaker prime minister Sardar Mir Balakh Sher Mazari passed away in a local hospital on Friday.

He was 94.

The former premier has been under treatment at a local hospital for the last three weeks, family sources said in a statement issued here.

Mazari served the country as caretaker prime minister, after Nawaz Sharif's government was dismissed by the then president Ghulam Ishaq Khan in 1993.

However his tenure ended soon after the Apex Court revoked the presidential order, and reinstated Nawaz Sharif back as the prime minister.

He was the Tumandar (chief-tain) and the paramount head of the Mazari tribe, located on the tri-state area between Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan provinces of the country.

Mazari was the 22nd Sardar (chief) and the seventh Mir of the Mazari tribe.

