Former caretaker PM, Senate Chairman Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro offers condolences

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Former caretaker Prime Minister and Senate Chairman Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro along with Mir Anwar Khan Soomro visited "Soomro House" here on Friday to offer condolences to the Central Chairman of Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO) Pakistan, Ali Muhammad Soomro, on the demise of his mother.

On this occasion, Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of Ali Muhammad Soomro's mother.

He recited the Quran and offered prayers for the departed soul, seeking Allah's blessings and a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous for the deceased.

He also prayed for the family to be granted patience and fortitude during this difficult time.

Sindh President Gulzar Soomro, Saeed Soomro, Rashid Soomro, Muhammad Jan Soomro, Aziz Soomro, Ghulam Hussain Soomro, and others were also present on the occasion.