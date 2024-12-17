Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Former Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan and Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is scheduled to visit the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, tomorrow. He will attend a seminar as the guest of honor, which is being organized by the Bureau of Students' Tutorial, Guidance, and Counseling Services (STAGS). The seminar will take place in the main auditorium of the Faculty of Pharmacy.

According to the University spokesperson, the seminar, titled “Our Youth: Pillars of National Unity,” will feature an inspiring address by Senator Kakar, who is known for his eloquent speeches and vision for Pakistan’s future.

The SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Emeritus) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside over the event, while Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Main Campus Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko and Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Sanober Rehman Shaikh will also be in attendance in the seminar. Several dignitaries, faculty members, research scholars and students are anticipated to attend this significant gathering.