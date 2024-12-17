Open Menu

Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar To Visit SU Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2024 | 08:09 PM

Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow

Former Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan and Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is scheduled to visit the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, tomorrow. He will attend a seminar as the guest of honor, which is being organized by the Bureau of Students' Tutorial, Guidance, and Counseling Services (STAGS). The seminar will take place in the main auditorium of the Faculty of Pharmacy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Former Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan and Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar is scheduled to visit the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, tomorrow. He will attend a seminar as the guest of honor, which is being organized by the Bureau of Students' Tutorial, Guidance, and Counseling Services (STAGS). The seminar will take place in the main auditorium of the Faculty of Pharmacy.

According to the University spokesperson, the seminar, titled “Our Youth: Pillars of National Unity,” will feature an inspiring address by Senator Kakar, who is known for his eloquent speeches and vision for Pakistan’s future.

The SU Vice-Chancellor Professor (Emeritus) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro will preside over the event, while Pro-Vice Chancellor of the Main Campus Professor Dr. Abdul Sattar Shah, Registrar Professor Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko and Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Sanober Rehman Shaikh will also be in attendance in the seminar. Several dignitaries, faculty members, research scholars and students are anticipated to attend this significant gathering.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Prime Minister Visit Jamshoro Event

Recent Stories

Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamaba ..

Saudi parliamentary delegation arrives in Islamabad for official visit

2 minutes ago
 Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to ..

Former Caretaker PM Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar to visit SU tomorrow

2 minutes ago
 For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $ ..

For 4th consecutive month, Current Account shows $729 million surplus in Nov 24: ..

9 minutes ago
 Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always ..

Inflicting pain on Kashmiris in IIOJK will always leave serious ramifications: ..

2 minutes ago
 DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniver ..

DIG held meeting for security plan of 17th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed

2 minutes ago
 Economy back on track due to government's initiati ..

Economy back on track due to government's initiatives: Tarar

2 minutes ago
DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib

DC inspects anti-polio campaign in Nankana Sahib

2 minutes ago
 Citizens’ registration relaunched

Citizens’ registration relaunched

2 minutes ago
 Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarship ..

Talented students to be sent abroad on scholarships: Sikandar

2 minutes ago
 Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman holds Khuli Kach ..

Regional Director Sindh Ombudsman holds Khuli Kachehri in Jamshoro to address tr ..

2 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominates medal tally

Quaid-e-Azam Games: Punjab dominates medal tally

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, s ..

Sharjah Chamber enhances industrial cooperation, strategic partnership with its ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan