Former CEO FESCO Bashir Ahmed Retires
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed and Director General Admin FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhry retired from service after they attained the age of superannuation.
A farewell ceremony was held in their honour here on Thursday, in which Chairman FESCO board of Directors (BoDs) Malik Tahseen Awan and CEO FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir was the chief guest.
Muhammad Amir paid tribute to both the versatile personalities of the power sector and said that their services to FESCO will be remembered forever.
Retiring DG Admin FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhry and CEO FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed thanked all the officers for organising the function in their honour.
At the end of the ceremony, Chairman Board of Directors Malik Tahseen Awan, Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad and other officers gave commemorative shields and gifts to the retiring officers.
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi
Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi
PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder
IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL
Federal govt notifies Eid holidays
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024
UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..
Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell
S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Corrupt invigilators should be sent behind bars: Minister Bilal Yasin8 minutes ago
-
SDPI's head Dr Abid Suleri appointed as member of PM's Climate Committee8 minutes ago
-
TEPA launches crackdown on illegal signboards8 minutes ago
-
Health Minister meets Deputy Director Bill Gates Foundation for polio8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for achieving cotton cultivation targets in division8 minutes ago
-
753,000 acre cotton cultivation target set for DG Khan9 minutes ago
-
Winter festival concludes in Chitral9 minutes ago
-
FDA provides relief to 637 applicants9 minutes ago
-
DG Khan Municipal Corporation gets Rs 210m to pay salaries to employees ahead of Eid: MPA Pitafi18 minutes ago
-
Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly inaugurates plantation drive18 minutes ago
-
DIG directs robust security arrangements for Jummat-ul-Wida, Youm-ul-Quds and Lailat-ul-Qadr18 minutes ago
-
ZAB murder was dark chapter of the history: Khuhro18 minutes ago