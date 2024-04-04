Former CEO FESCO Bashir Ahmed retires

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Engr. Bashir Ahmed and Director General Admin FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhry retired from service after they attained the age of superannuation.

A farewell ceremony was held in their honour here on Thursday, in which Chairman FESCO board of Directors (BoDs) Malik Tahseen Awan and CEO FESCO Engr. Muhammad Amir was the chief guest.

Muhammad Amir paid tribute to both the versatile personalities of the power sector and said that their services to FESCO will be remembered forever.

Retiring DG Admin FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhry and CEO FESCO Engr. Bashir Ahmed thanked all the officers for organising the function in their honour.

At the end of the ceremony, Chairman Board of Directors Malik Tahseen Awan, Chief Executive FESCO Engineer Bashir Ahmad and other officers gave commemorative shields and gifts to the retiring officers.