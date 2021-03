ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Former Chairman National Press Trust (NPT) and senior information officer Syed Rahat Zafar passed away here on Friday after protracted illness.

His Namaz -e-Janaza will be offered on Saturday at 1:30 pm at H-8 graveyard.

He was suffering from cancer.