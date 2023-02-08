UrduPoint.com

Former Chairman Senate And Senior Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Senator Raza Rabbani Stresses On Holding Debate Over Terrorism Resurgence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 08:34 PM

Former chairman Senate and senior Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Senator Raza Rabbani on Wednesday urged the parliament to discuss terrorism resurgence on a priority basis, expressing surprise that such an important issue was in the list of items of resolution number seven of the orders of the day

Senator Rabbani, while speaking at a point of order during the joint sitting of the Parliament said, "I would like to bring the attention of the government towards the orders of the day specially item number 7. The rising terrorism should be discussed on a priority as the country has rendered huge sacrifices through out the war on terror that left the nation in a bloodbath and recently the Peshawar incident also left a deep wound on the hearts of the masses." He urged the house to invite all the stakeholders and armed forces to brief the parliamentarians on the state of terrorism in the country; measures taken; and policy decisions.

This he said was imperative for an effective response to curb the menace of terrorism.

"They are the necessary stakeholders and it's the right of the Parliament and the people of Pakistan to know the prevailing state of terrorism. I request the speaker to bring it on the main agenda," he asserted.

He also raised the issue of MNA Ali Wazir from KP. Rabbani said he was not being released despite his bail in all the cases and his production orders were also not being issued so far, he added.

Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazir Tarar responded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif already gave this direction and it was his desire to brief the house which was not possible at the moment due to his visit to Turkiye.

"The apex committee's (National Action Plan) decision would also be presented before the house," he said, adding, "its already in the agenda and part of our advice. It might have been a printing error," he further replied.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi said this session would continue and the agenda item on terrorism would be ensured on the agenda.

