Former chairman UC killed over land dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Former Chairman Union Council was gunned down by his opponents over old land dispute here at Bonga Minhas area under the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station.

Police said here on Wednesday that Zulfiqar Ahmed (55) r/o Luk Morr exchange harsh words with his relatives Mujeeb and three others over land dispute.

They opened fire and killed him on the spot.

Police along with Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the body to hospital.