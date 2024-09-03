Former Chief Commercial Officer Of HESCO Dies In Accident
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2024 | 10:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A former officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Syed Khursheed Shah was killed in a road accident on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Tuesday, in an accident between a car and a truck.
According to Jamshoro police, the accident of former chief commercial officer happened near Nooriabad.
Three of his family members,Ameer Bux, Mehreen and Ruskhsana, were injured in the accident.
They all were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital.
The spokesman of HESCO informed that Namaz-e-Janaza of Shah was offered in Latifabad unit number 6 on Tuesday evening.
APP/zmb
