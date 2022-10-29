Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the alleged killer of former chief justice Balochistan High Court and Federal Shariat Court Justice (Retd) Mohammad Noor Maskanzai along with another accused

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested the alleged killer of former chief justice Balochistan High Court and Federal Shariat Court Justice (Retd) Mohammad Noor Maskanzai along with another accused.

The CTD Balochistan Chief Atizaz Gorayia, during a press conference, said the accused, identified as Shafqat Ullah Yalanzai, had confessed to killing Justice Maskanzai.

Justice Maskanzai was assassinated on October 14 in his hometown Kharan when he was offering evening prayers in the mosque. Insurgent group, Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) had claimed responsibility of the murder.

Atizaz Gorayia said the joint investigation team, which was deputed for investigation, had visited the crime scene, while its geo-fencing and collected evidence helped them reach up to the accused.

Shafqat Ullah Yalanzai and his companion Abdul Rahim Yalanzai were arrested from Kharan area and arms and ammunition was also recovered from their possession, he added.

Counter Terrorism Department Police, he said, arrested 666 suspects during the last year. He said that 121 accused were sent to jail by the courts, 36 were released on bail while 158 were absconding. He said that the courts have acquitted some accused arrested by CTD.

"Many personnel of CTD lost their lives and many others injured during different operations against terrorists organizations," he said, adding that the suspects killed in Kharan operation were involved in terrorist acts and CTD had seized 12 mortar shells of 82 mm. He denied the existence of ISIS camps in Balochistan but said that the presence of such militants could not be ruled out.