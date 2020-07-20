Former Chief Justice IHC Sardar Muhammad Aslam passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The first Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court, namely Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Aslam passed away on Monday.

The Chief Justice, Judges and Staff of Islamabad High Court are deeply saddened by the news of this irreparable loss in legal fraternity, said a press release issued here.

We express extreme grief over his untimely demise. We extend our deepest condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family.

The late Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Aslam was an eminent lawyer and a highly respected and renowned pillar of the legal community.

His enviable human qualities will always be remembered. He had a distinguished career.

He started practice as an Advocate in the year 1973.

He was enrolled as an Advocate High Court in the year 1976 and then as an Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan in the year 1982. He had the distinction of being elected as President, Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Bar Association, Rawalpindi.

He had also distinguishly served as the Deputy Attorney General in the year 2001. He also remained as member of Punjab Bar Council.

Justice (R) Sardar Muhammad Aslam was elevated as Judge of Lahore High Court in 2003 and later served as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was elevated as the first Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court on 7th February, 2008.