Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa to be the keynote speaker at Adab Festival

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Asif Saeed Khosa will be the keynote speaker at the inaugural session of Adab Festival at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi on Friday.

Organizers sharing details of the three day event said the inaugural ceremony will also be addressed by Sardar Ali Shah, Amar Jalil, Maliha Lodhi, Francis Robinson, Zehra Nigah, Arifa Syed Zehra, Kishwar Naheed and other prominent figures from different segments of the society.