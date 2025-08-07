- Home
Former Chief Justice Of The Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice (Retd.) Mian Allah Nawaz Passes Away At 87
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 07, 2025 | 12:05 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Former chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice (Retd.) Mian Allah Nawaz, on Wednesday passed away at the age of 87.
Born in 1938 in Bahawalpur, Justice (Retd) Allah Nawaz earned his LL.B. from University Law College, Lahore, in 1962. He began his legal career in Bahawalpur in 1964, was enrolled as an advocate of the High Court in 1966, and became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 1970.
In 1971, he was elected President of the District Bar Association and went on to establish himself as a prominent lawyer in civil and constitutional matters at both the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Lahore High Court in 1988 and later served as a Judge of the same court.
Justice (Retd) Allah Nawaz was elevated to the position of Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court in 2000, where he served until his retirement the same year.
