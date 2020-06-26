UrduPoint.com
Former Chief Of JI Passes Away After Protracted Illness

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 03:40 PM

Former Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Syed Munawwar Hasan passed away here at a local hospital on Friday, confirmed the party sources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Former Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Syed Munawwar Hasan passed away here at a local hospital on Friday, confirmed the party sources.

He was the fourth Ameer of the country's major Islamic party and had been active in students' politics since his university days in late 1950s and early1960.

According to available information Munawwar Hasan had initially joined National Students Federation (NSF) and was elected as its president in 1959, however, it was only in 1960 that he preferred to become a member of Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT), this association led to his becoming a lifelong member of JI-Pakistan in 1967.

Syed Munawwar Hasan was one of the dedicated political workers who commanded immense respect from all communities, groups and parties with absolutely divergent political views, said Mehnaz Rehman, a senior journalist and few of the women who remained active in students politics in 1960s-1970s.

