(@imziishan)

Former Chief of Peace Committee Turkestan Bhittani killed by unknown people in Jandola area, police control Tank confirmed on Saturday

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Former Chief of Peace Committee Turkestan Bhittani killed by unknown people in Jandola area, police control Tank confirmed on Saturday.

The unknown people opened fire on him and killed him on the spot.

Two other persons injured in the incident who were shifted to District Hospital Tank.

Police started investigation of the incident and launched search operation to arrest culprits.