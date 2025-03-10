Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in Islamabad

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM
Former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey, was laid to rest in Islamabad
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey, was laid to rest in Islamabad. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, along with a large number of retired and serving armed forces personnel and civilians, attended the late Admiral’s funeral prayers.
Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.
Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey had a distinguished naval career spanning over four decades. He had the honour of participating in both 1965 and 1971 Pakistan-India wars. He served as the Chief of the Naval Staff from 1986 to 1988 and later as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee from 1988 to 1991. Throughout his career, the Admiral exhibited dynamic leadership, impeccable moral character, exceptional professional competence, and an unwavering sense of duty.
The late Admiral joined Pakistan Navy on 1 April 1952, and was commissioned in the Operations Branch in 1955. He held vast experience in both command and staff appointments. At sea, he commanded PN Ships ALAMGIR, BADR, and BABUR. He also served as Commander Pakistan Fleet, Commander Karachi, and Managing Director of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. On the diplomatic front, he represented Pakistan as the Defence and Naval Attaché in the United Kingdom. He was a graduate of the Naval Staff College, United Kingdom.
In recognition of his meritorious services and outstanding contributions, Admiral Sirohey was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat.
Floral wreaths, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Chief of the Naval Staff, other service chiefs, senior naval officers, and notable civilians, were laid on the Admiral’s grave as a mark of respect and tribute.
