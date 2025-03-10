Open Menu

Former Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid To Rest In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in Islamabad

Former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey, was laid to rest in Islamabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Former Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey, was laid to rest in Islamabad. Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, and Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, along with a large number of retired and serving armed forces personnel and civilians, attended the late Admiral’s funeral prayers.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, expressed his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey had a distinguished naval career spanning over four decades. He had the honour of participating in both 1965 and 1971 Pakistan-India wars. He served as the Chief of the Naval Staff from 1986 to 1988 and later as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee from 1988 to 1991. Throughout his career, the Admiral exhibited dynamic leadership, impeccable moral character, exceptional professional competence, and an unwavering sense of duty.

The late Admiral joined Pakistan Navy on 1 April 1952, and was commissioned in the Operations Branch in 1955. He held vast experience in both command and staff appointments. At sea, he commanded PN Ships ALAMGIR, BADR, and BABUR. He also served as Commander Pakistan Fleet, Commander Karachi, and Managing Director of Karachi Shipyard & Engineering Works. On the diplomatic front, he represented Pakistan as the Defence and Naval Attaché in the United Kingdom. He was a graduate of the Naval Staff College, United Kingdom.

In recognition of his meritorious services and outstanding contributions, Admiral Sirohey was awarded Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-e-Basalat.

Floral wreaths, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, the Prime Minister, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Chief of the Naval Staff, other service chiefs, senior naval officers, and notable civilians, were laid on the Admiral’s grave as a mark of respect and tribute.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Islamabad Prime Minister President Of Pakistan Pakistan Navy United Kingdom Iftikhar Ahmed Alamgir April Moral Family From

Recent Stories

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar A ..

Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey Laid to Rest in I ..

4 minutes ago
 TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC B ..

TECNO Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Innovations at MWC Barcelona 2025

7 minutes ago
 Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

Metal Park launches AED110m Storage Hub in KEZAD

9 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation distributes 7,5 ..

International Charity Organisation distributes 7,500 iftar meals daily across UA ..

24 minutes ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' c ..

Al Etihad Payments, Visa announce 'Jaywan- Visa' co-badging partnership

24 minutes ago
 Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign ..

Expand North Star 2025 global promotional campaign kicks off in US

39 minutes ago
Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given ..

Why is winning team of ICC Champions Trophy given a white coat?

54 minutes ago
 GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing ..

GPSSA clarifies conditions for Emiratis purchasing service years for early retir ..

1 hour ago
 Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

Mubadala completes sale of its stake in Calisen

1 hour ago
 Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering st ..

Borouge annual dividend yield at 6.7%, offering strong investor returns

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan