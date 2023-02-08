UrduPoint.com

Former Chinese Envoy To Pakistan Appointed Asstt Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published February 08, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt Foreign Minister

Nong Rong, former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, has been appointed assistant minister of foreign affairs, the State Council of China announced

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Nong Rong, former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, has been appointed assistant minister of foreign affairs, the State Council of China announced.

Nong, 56, was appointed Chinese ambassador to Pakistan in 2020.

He held a farewell reception on Jan 16 in Islamabad announcing his departure, China Daily reported on Wednesday.

Nong spent the majority of his career in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. He became mayor of Guigang in 2015 and was named head of the regional commission of ethnic and religious affairs in 2019.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China 2015 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Book fair at Government College University Lahore

Book fair at Government College University Lahore

52 seconds ago
 Seatrade Maritime partners with Emirates Shipping ..

Seatrade Maritime partners with Emirates Shipping Association, YoungShip UAE

26 minutes ago
 MH17 Investigation Does Not Have Enough Evidence t ..

MH17 Investigation Does Not Have Enough Evidence to Initiate New Trials- Dutch P ..

3 minutes ago
 AMC declared best in quality assurance programe in ..

AMC declared best in quality assurance programe in KP province

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) notifies power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
 Russian language course for students of FUUAST's I ..

Russian language course for students of FUUAST's IR dept started

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.