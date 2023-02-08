Former Chinese envoy to Pakistan appointed Asstt Foreign Minister

Nong Rong, former Chinese ambassador to Pakistan, has been appointed assistant minister of foreign affairs, the State Council of China announced

Nong, 56, was appointed Chinese ambassador to Pakistan in 2020.

He held a farewell reception on Jan 16 in Islamabad announcing his departure, China Daily reported on Wednesday.

Nong spent the majority of his career in the Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. He became mayor of Guigang in 2015 and was named head of the regional commission of ethnic and religious affairs in 2019.