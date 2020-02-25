Former City Mayor of Karachi Naimatullah Khan passes away

Former Karachi Nazim and senior Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Naimtaullah Khan passed away on Tuesday after protracted illness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Former Karachi Nazim and senior Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Naimtaullah Khan passed away on Tuesday after protracted illness.

Former City Mayor of Karachi Naimatullah Khan passed away at the age of 89 years.

He was the first Nazim of Karachi and was posted during President Pervez Musharraf regime in Pakistan.

Naimatullah Khan was elected City Nazim (Mayor) in 2001. Naimthullah Khan resigned from his office in June 2005.

He graduated from Punjab University with a Masters in Journalism and a Law Degree from Karachi University. He was a lawyer by profession.

He was also the chairman of the biggest NGO of Pakistan, Alkhidmat Foundation, private channels reported.