Former CJ PHC, Qaisar Rasheed passes away

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Former Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaisar Rasheed breathed his last at a local hospital here on Tuesday.

Hospital sources said, Justice Qaisar Rasheed was admitted at the hospital for the last many days. Justice Rasheed was on a ventilator for the last three days and today he left this mortal world.

Justice Qaisar Rasheed had also undergone a kidney transplant procedure last year.