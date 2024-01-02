Former CJ PHC, Qaisar Rasheed Passes Away
Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Former Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), Justice Qaisar Rasheed breathed his last at a local hospital here on Tuesday.
Hospital sources said, Justice Qaisar Rasheed was admitted at the hospital for the last many days. Justice Rasheed was on a ventilator for the last three days and today he left this mortal world.
Justice Qaisar Rasheed had also undergone a kidney transplant procedure last year.