UrduPoint.com

Former CJCSC, Air Chief Marshal (R) Farooq Feroze Khan Dies Of Heart Attack

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

Former CJCSC, Air Chief Marshal (R) Farooq Feroze Khan dies of heart attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (R) Farooq Feroze Khan died of a heart attack in the Federal capital at the age of 82.

The funeral prayers of the deceased would be offered with full state honors after Asr prayers on Sunday, said Pakistan Air Force spokesperson in a media release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Died Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Con ..

Sharjah Chamber to sponsor 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai in November

31 minutes ago
 Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President ..

Farrukh grieved demise of former AJK PM, President Sikandar Hayat

58 minutes ago
 Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food secur ..

Fakhar Imam discusses crops production, food security with Pb CM

58 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directs effective anti-dengue campaign

59 minutes ago
 Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikan ..

Prime Minister grieved over demise of Sardar Sikandar Hayat

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.