Former CJCSC, Air Chief Marshal (R) Farooq Feroze Khan dies of heart attack

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal (R) Farooq Feroze Khan died of a heart attack in the Federal capital at the age of 82.

The funeral prayers of the deceased would be offered with full state honors after Asr prayers on Sunday, said Pakistan Air Force spokesperson in a media release.