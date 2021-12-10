UrduPoint.com

Former CJCSC Laid To Rest, Military Leadership Offered Funeral

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:22 PM

Former CJCSC laid to rest, military leadership offered funeral

The funeral prayer of former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General (R) Shamim Alam Khan was offered here on Friday at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The funeral prayer of former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General (R) Shamim Alam Khan was offered here on Friday at Army Graveyard Rawalpindi.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and large number of civil and military officials including senior retired Army officers and relatives of deceased attended the funeral, said an ISPR news release.

Earlier CJCSC, COAS, CNS and Chief of Air Staff expressed their heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former CJCSC General (R) Shamim Alam Khan.

"May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen," said the ISPR DG in a tweet.

Related Topics

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rawalpindi May Prayer Family Sad

Recent Stories

Progress of five KTP projects remarkable: Asad Uma ..

Progress of five KTP projects remarkable: Asad Umar

5 minutes ago
 Facist Modi regime keeps Kashmir dispute unresolve ..

Facist Modi regime keeps Kashmir dispute unresolved: President AJK

5 minutes ago
 Angela Merkel Visits Her New Office on First Day o ..

Angela Merkel Visits Her New Office on First Day of Retirement - Reports

5 minutes ago
 Britons Expect Better Christmas Season This Year C ..

Britons Expect Better Christmas Season This Year Compared to 2020 - YouGov

5 minutes ago
 Germany passes jab requirement for health workers

Germany passes jab requirement for health workers

5 minutes ago
 Over 4,000 harassment complaints addressed this ye ..

Over 4,000 harassment complaints addressed this year: Kashmala Tariq

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.