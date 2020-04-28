UrduPoint.com
Former CJCSC, Pakistan Navy Admiral Muhammad Sharif Dies

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 08:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Admiral Muhammad Sharif on Tuesday was laid to rest with military honors in the Federal capital.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi attended the funeral, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The funeral was attended by a large number of senior retired and serving officers of the Armed Forces, including the former Joint Chiefs and former Chiefs of the Pakistan Navy.

Admiral Muhammad Sharif has the honor of being the first Four Star Admiral of the Pakistan Navy.

Admiral Muhammad Sharif also remained the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The entire nation, especially the Pakistan Navy, pays tribute to the services of Admiral Muhammad Sharif.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chiefs of the Armed Forces also laid wreaths at the grave of Admiral Muhammad Sharif.

