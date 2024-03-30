Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say that the a single-member commission has been tasked with the investigating allegations raised by the six judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding interference of the agencies in the judicial matters.

Retired Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani was appointed to lead this commission.

During the cabinet session, it was decided that the Law Minister, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and the Attorney General of Pakistan, Mansoor Awan, would collaborate to draft the terms of reference (TOR) for the commission. Once formed, the commission will have 60 days to conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations before submitting its report.

Retired Justice Jillani, speaking to Dunya news, expressed his readiness to lead the commission, emphasizing the importance of conducting the investigations fairly and transparently. He acknowledged the sensitivity of the matter and pledged to meet the nation's expectations, considering it a significant challenge.

The decision to form the commission came following discussions between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

Sources within the federal cabinet revealed that the Attorney General was specially invited to provide legal insight during the meeting, where the decision was made.

Former Chief Justice Tassaduq Jillani was officially contacted regarding his appointment to lead the commission, with the cabinet granting him full authority to carry out the probe. Additionally, the government's legal team was tasked with informing the Chief Justice of Pakistan about the cabinet's decision.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the tragic incident in Bisham on March 26, where five Chinese engineers lost their lives alongside one Pakistani citizen. He emphasized the government's commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country and assured that those responsible for the attack would be brought to justice.

The cabinet meeting, which took place via Zoom, covered various other issues, with Prime Minister Sharif stressing the importance of collective efforts to address challenges.

He highlighted the need for optimal utilization of resources, particularly in sectors like the Ministry of Petroleum, where obtaining the best consultancy services is imperative for effective operations.