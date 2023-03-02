UrduPoint.com

Former CM Advisor Disowns Money Recovered From His Home

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Former CM Advisor disowns money recovered from his home

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Former Punjab Chief Minister's Advisor Abdul Hye Dasti Thursday disowned millions of money was recovered from his residence by raid conducted by anti-corruption couple of days ago.

Talking to media persons here, the former MPA explained that the recovered amount belonged to his sister who just had arrived from US.

She owned the money by selling her inherited land.

All property papers of the sold-out land were kept with her and she would soon come out to reveal the truth, he remarked.

