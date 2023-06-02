Former CM and PTI leader Usman Buzdar quits politics

Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf leader Usman Buzdar on Friday announced to quit politics, becoming the latest PTI leader to say goodbye to mainstream politics

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Former Chief Minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehereek-e-Insaf leader Usman Buzdar on Friday announced to quit politics, becoming the latest PTI leader to say goodbye to mainstream politics.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference at Quetta Press Club, the former CM Punjab said we have always done the politics of virtue and encouraged it but, in the present political situation, I have decided to quit politics.

"The incidents that caused colossal damage to the national facilities are condemnable," he said adding that I announce my resignation from politics forever.

About his chief ministership, he expressed his satisfaction and said that he had served the public for 3 years and 7 months and his conscience was clear.

Condemning the violent incident of May 9, Usman Buzdar said he condemns the frenzy protestors who vandalized the civil and military installations.

Thought, I have been facing cases in different courts for 14 months. However, I stood with the army and will continue to stand with the army and pray for the development of the country.

The former CM underlined the need for national unity and urged all the stakeholders to set aside their egos and work for a better future of the country.

Buzdar also called for the release of the political workers, requesting for the provision of immediate relief to them.