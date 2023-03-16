UrduPoint.com

Former CM Balochistan Dr Malik Optimistic To Go Forward With Conciliation

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 11:11 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Former chief minister Balochistan Dr Abdul Malik Baloch Thursday said Pakistani society would make progress when the path of reconciliation would be adopted and conflicts would be resolved through talks.

Talking at a seminar held at the University of Balochistan here, he said those societies make progress which hold dialogue and resolve issues by sitting together.

The theme of the seminar was "Creating hope in Balochistan: Sub-Nationalism, Development, Truth and Reconciliation".

He said the topic of the seminar was important and lauded the university for its impeccable effort.

He said youth and political parties needed to move forward through reconciliation.

"Insurgency and other problems will be settled when people will sit and talk to each other and reach an understanding on their different perspectives.

" Dr Abdullah Gul in his remarks said the youth of Balochistan had their complaints that needed to be resolved.

He said, "People of Balochistan should not lose hope as better days are ahead." People should be united, organized and active to achieve objectives of Pakistan, he stressed.

He said Pakistan was a strong state and had gained the attention of the world with its viewpoint.

Other speakers included Vice Chancellor of University of Balochistan Dr Shafiq ur Rehman, Professor of International Relations Dr Faiza, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Dr Mir Saadat and Dr Siraaj.

