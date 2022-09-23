UrduPoint.com

Former CM Balochistan Visits NG School Gwadar

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Former CM Balochistan visits NG School Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :National Party Central President and former Balochistan Chief Minister Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch visited Newtown Grammar school Gwadar on Friday.

While addressing the students, he highlighted the importance of knowledge and education.

"No one in this era can deny the importance of education, as it is the basis of development and prosperity," he said adding history is replete with examples of nations who paid full attention to the education and knowledge progressed by leaps and bounds.

The NP President said the importance of the future of Gwadar and equipping youth with education and skills are the effective tools to deal with the future challenges.

While terming the youth future of Gwadar, he said we have pinned hops on our youth.

Former CM urged the students to study with heart and soul to make their parents' dreams come true.

"If we turn out to be lazy today, we must realize that time does not stop for anyone," he said adding we have to go along with it so that we become able to face all the challenges.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education Gwadar All

Recent Stories

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitat ..

PM makes urgent debt relief appeal for rehabilitation of flood-affected people

38 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA tod ..

Prime Minister to address 77th session of UNGA today

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into ..

Pak Vs Eng: Babar, Rizwan performance storms into social media

4 hours ago
 International judicial conference begins at SC tod ..

International judicial conference begins at SC today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd September 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.