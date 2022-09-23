Former CM Balochistan visits NG School Gwadar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :National Party Central President and former Balochistan Chief Minister Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch visited Newtown Grammar school Gwadar on Friday.

While addressing the students, he highlighted the importance of knowledge and education.

"No one in this era can deny the importance of education, as it is the basis of development and prosperity," he said adding history is replete with examples of nations who paid full attention to the education and knowledge progressed by leaps and bounds.

The NP President said the importance of the future of Gwadar and equipping youth with education and skills are the effective tools to deal with the future challenges.

While terming the youth future of Gwadar, he said we have pinned hops on our youth.

Former CM urged the students to study with heart and soul to make their parents' dreams come true.

"If we turn out to be lazy today, we must realize that time does not stop for anyone," he said adding we have to go along with it so that we become able to face all the challenges.