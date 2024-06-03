Former CM GB Announces Land Donation For Special School
Muhammad Irfan Published June 03, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid on Monday announced the provision of 30 kanals of land for the construction of a special school for hearing-impaired children in Skardu.
The school named Nargis Khatoon Hair Improvement School is currently operating in a rented building.
During his visit to the school, Khurshid met with the students and staff and was briefed on the school's operations.
He was informed that the school provides education and vocational training to hearing-impaired children as well as food and accommodation for hostel students.
Khurshid announced that as soon as his government is formed, he will take responsibility for the education and training of hearing-impaired children and will construct a new building for the school on the donated land.
