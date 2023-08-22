Former CM meets Caretaker CM, raises issue of two PPP workers' murder

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah accompanied by Saeed Ghani called on Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar here at CM House and expressed serious reservations on the killing of two PPP workers in Karachi.

Shah said that two PPP workers, Hussain Alhadi and Shaukat Hamad were killed one after another.

He said that this has created a wave of reservations and apprehensions among the PPP workers.

He urged the Caretaker CM to order an impartial inquiry into the matter and take necessary measures to protect the life and liberty of the people.

The Caretaker CM heard his predecessor sympathetically and said he had taken notice of the murders and had already ordered an inquiry into the matter.

He assured them that proper inquiry would be conducted.

Justice Baqar said that apart from the political affiliation of the victims their life was precious and valuable. He said that he has directed the police to ensure the protection of life and liberty of every citizen.

The caretaker CM assured his visiting predecessor that justice would be done in the case.