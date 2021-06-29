UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam Meets Buzdar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 01:30 PM

Former CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam meets Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Chief Minister Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar here Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest as well as overall political situation.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said the present government carried out substantial development in the province, whereas the previous governments relied on pomp and show only.

He regretted that the past regimes destroyed institutions through political interference, whereas the present government made the institutions autonomous and ensured appointments on merit.

The chief minister said the culture of personal liking and disliking was weeded out by the PTI government and merit policy was being promoted,stated official spokesman.

Chief Minister said the annual budget for education, health and other social sectors has been massively increased in the next fiscal year's budget, adding the Annual Development Programme would ensure composite development in every district of the province.

Arbab Ghulam praised the vision of Sardar Usman Buzdar on presenting a "people friendly" and development focussed budget for the fiscal year 2021-22.

He said Punjab Chief Minister's vision for equal development was praiseworthy as Punjab government created a praiseworthy precedent of presenting separate development packages for every district.He said the Sindh government can follow Punjab government's model of development.

Arbab Ghulam appreciated that record development work was carried out in short span of three years in Punjab.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Arbab Ghulam Rahim Government Merit Packaging Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes ceasefire in Tigray, Ethiopia

16 minutes ago

MoIB completes payment of Rs 700 m to media houses

44 minutes ago

CBUAE issues guidance on anti-money laundering, co ..

46 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.84 a barrel M ..

46 minutes ago

Jafza redefines infrastructure in free zone by com ..

46 minutes ago

Michael Holding says he doesn’t think T20formats ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.