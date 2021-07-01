UrduPoint.com
Former CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim Meets PM; Announces To Join PTI

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 09:01 PM

Former CM Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim meets PM; announces to join PTI

Former Chief Minister Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and announced to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Former Chief Minister Sindh Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday and announced to join Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI).

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ramesh Kumar were also present in the meeting during which the country's political situation was discussed.

Arbab Ghulam Rahim lauded the Prime Minister for successful economic policies and for presenting the people-friendly budget.

