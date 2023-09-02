Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

The former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed hope that his party will win majority seats in the upcoming general elections in the country after which immediate measures will be taken to address the prevailing economic crisis

."Like the Pakistan Peoples Party's government lifted the country out of the economic morass after forming the government in 2008, the same will be done now," he said while talking to the media in Jamshoro district on Saturday.

He said it was not possible for the caretaker government to cope with the financial crisis overnight.

According to him, following the policies of PPP's Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari the PPP's central government had taken initiatives like enhancing salaries of the public servants and facilitating the trade and industry in 2008 which had helped the country deal with the economic situation.

He said similar measures would be taken if the PPP succeeded in forming the government after the upcoming polls.

Shah observed that although the National and provincial assemblies had been dissolved, the local government representatives who also belonged to the political parties were there to serve the public.