Former CMC Doctors Donated Fluoroscope Digital Machine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 02, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Vice Chancellor Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) Medical University Larkana Pro. Dr. Nusrat Shah inaugurated the fluoroscope digital Machine in the Department of Urology on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nusrat Shah said that it is a good and admirable step that former students of Chandka Medical College(CMC) are paying back to their Alma Mater.He added that if all the graduating students pay back to their Alma Mater and affiliated hospitals, surely the institutions and deserving patients will benefit.

On this occasion, Head of Urology Prof. Amanullah Abbasi said that the installation of fluoroscope in the urology department will make it easier for poor and deserving patients and with this it will be possible to remove kidney stones without any cut.

On this occasion, former principal of Chandka Medical College(CMC) and former student of Batch Four, Prof. Sher Muhammad Shaikh, representing his batch, said that Batch 4th has tried to pay back his Alma Mater according to their tradition and before that, our batch friends have donated portable x-rays, ultrasounds, mammography machines, OT equipment, ICU monitors and computers.

In his address, Principal Chandka Medical College Professor Dr. Zameer Ahmad Soomro said that Chandka Medical College has produced thousands of doctors so far. If all the graduating students come forward for the welfare of their Alma Mater and their people, then surely the institutions will improve and the deserving will be helped.

Medical Superintendent (MS) Larkana Dr. Niaz Ahmad Dahar said in his address that I am extremely grateful to the former students of Batch 4 who are striving for the welfare of their Alma Mater, their hospital and their people, and I assured that this donation will be used properly and the deserving patients will benefit from it.

A large number of faculty and officers including Dean Prof. Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, Registrar Prof. Safdar Ali Sheikh, Prof. Hakim Ali Abro, Prof. Alam Ibrahim Siddiqui, Prof. Sikandar Ali Mughal, Prof. Amanullah Jokio, University Spokesperson Samad Bhatti and others participated.

