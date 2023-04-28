Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

(@Abdulla99267510)

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2023) The Inter-Services Public Relations said that views of former Army Chief on future threat to Pakistan, which he shared with media persons in an off the record interactive session, have been quoted out of the context.

Pakistan's Armed Forces always did and will continue to keep their weapons, equipment and battle hardened human resource ever ready for the defence of motherland.