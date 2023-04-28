UrduPoint.com

Former COAS’ Views On Future Threat To Pakistan, Quoted Out Of Context: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 28, 2023 | 12:38 PM

Former COAS’ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

The military's military says Pakistan Army assures the people of Pakistan that we always took and will continue to take pride in our operational preparedness and utmost combat worthiness.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 28th, 2023) The Inter-Services Public Relations said that views of former Army Chief on future threat to Pakistan, which he shared with media persons in an off the record interactive session, have been quoted out of the context.

In a press release on Friday, it said Pakistan Army assures the people of Pakistan that we always took and will continue to take pride in our operational preparedness and utmost combat worthiness.

Pakistan's Armed Forces always did and will continue to keep their weapons, equipment and battle hardened human resource ever ready for the defence of motherland.

