UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Conservator KP Wildlife Department Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 03:10 PM

Former Conservator KP Wildlife department dies of cardiac arrest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Conservator Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Iqmail Hussain Shah died last night due to cardiac arrest in Kohat district.

According to family members, Iqmail Hussain left behind a widow, a son and two daughters to mourn his death.

His funeral was offered on Sunday morning and laid to rest at his ancestral grave yard in Ustarzai area of Kohat district.

Late Syed Iqmail Hussain Shah was a renowned conservationist who served for a long time in Wildlife Department of KP for protection of rare and endangered species.

He also played important role in accomplishment of some major projects of KP Wildlife department which proved successful due to his hard work efforts.

"Syed Iqmail Hussain Shah's death has left a vacuum in conservation efforts which cannot be filled for a long time," expressed Dr. Mumtaz Malik, former Chief Conservator KP Wildlife.

In his condolence message over demise of Iqmail Hussain, Mumtaz Malik expressed his heartfelt grieve and sorrow.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to bereaved family members to bear this loss.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Kohat Sunday Family

Recent Stories

Hewlett Packard Enterprise&#039;s &#039;Digital Li ..

28 minutes ago

Expo Centre Sharjah explores reality of global exh ..

43 minutes ago

Tabreed announces AED224.30 million net profit in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Rulers issues Decree-Law on &#039;Ruwad&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree on SSC’s forma ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Water and Electricity Company to develop ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.