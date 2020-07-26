Former Conservator KP Wildlife department dies of cardiac arrest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Former Conservator Wildlife Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Iqmail Hussain Shah died last night due to cardiac arrest in Kohat district.

According to family members, Iqmail Hussain left behind a widow, a son and two daughters to mourn his death.

His funeral was offered on Sunday morning and laid to rest at his ancestral grave yard in Ustarzai area of Kohat district.

Late Syed Iqmail Hussain Shah was a renowned conservationist who served for a long time in Wildlife Department of KP for protection of rare and endangered species.

He also played important role in accomplishment of some major projects of KP Wildlife department which proved successful due to his hard work efforts.

"Syed Iqmail Hussain Shah's death has left a vacuum in conservation efforts which cannot be filled for a long time," expressed Dr. Mumtaz Malik, former Chief Conservator KP Wildlife.

In his condolence message over demise of Iqmail Hussain, Mumtaz Malik expressed his heartfelt grieve and sorrow.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to bereaved family members to bear this loss.