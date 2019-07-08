(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan said on Monday the government faced no threat from the false propaganda of the opposition parties.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that former rulers could not deceive people anymore through their public gatherings.

He said that roads and bridges were the only priority of the former rulers who paid no heed to solving problems of people.

He said that former government was responsible for economic woes of the people of Pakistan and added that Prime Minister Imran Khan had the ability to steer the country out of economic problems.

"Credit goes to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for exposing the real face of criminals before the public," he added.

PM Imran Khan projected a positive image of the country before the world, the minister said adding that all-out efforts were being made to strengthen the state institutions.