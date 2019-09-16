Former corrupt rulers put Pakistan under heavy debt: Minister

Provincial Minsiter for Indusry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that those talking of toppling the government through 'Azadi March' were living in fool's paradise

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Provincial Minsiter for Indusry and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Monday that those talking of toppling the government through ' Azadi March ' were living in fool's paradise.

Addressing a prize-distribution ceremony of a private educational institution here, he said that those taking their turns in power had played havoc with the national economy and the nation would neither forget nor forgive them.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that previous corrupt rulers had put the country under heavy debt burden by committing massive corruption and money laundering, and price-hike, unemployment and poverty were also 'gifts' of the corrupt governments. People had now recognised well the faces of the corrupt families and they would no more be misled by the looters and plunderers of national wealth.

Today, every Pakistani wanted that the corrupt elements should be held accountable and none of them would be spared without recovery of the looted national money, he added.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that corruption-free culture had been promoted in the country and this fact could be proved from the reality that not a single corruption scandal of the incumbent government had come forth since its inception.

He said that country's economy was now out of crisis due to concrete policies, being adopted by the PTI government.

The Indian army was shedding undue blood of innocent and unarmed Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir, and India, by imposing continuous curfew in the Valley, had also seized fundamental rights of unarmed Kashmiris. The Modi government should remember that Kashmiris could not be deprived of their basic rights through oppression and cruelty for long.

Voices were being raised against state terrorism by Narendra Modi government across the world, he said and added that the Indian government should stop atrocities against innocent Kashmiris and give respect to human rights and international laws.

Felicitating the position-holder students, he said that education was the only way to secure success and become a developed nation.