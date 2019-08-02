Former councilor among two dead, four injured in Wah Cantt

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :Former councilor of municipal committee (MC) and another person was shot dead while four others including two women were injured when the reconciliation took bloody turn in Mohallah Warrian in Taxila Police station limits on Friday.

SDPO DSP Javaid Hassan told newsmen that former councilor of MC Malik Mohammad Pervaiz was holding reconciliation meeting in his office regarding a dispute when persons from one party identified as Qadeer Nazeer and Nusrat Khan opened indiscriminate firing over participants. As result, Malik Mohammad Pervaiz and Zubair Sadiq were died and Asif Sadiq, Riast Khan, Alishba Faisal and Zahid Perveen received injuries. Taxila Police registered a case and arrested the accused.