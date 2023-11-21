Former councilor narrowly escape assassination attempt in Attock

(@FahadShabbir)

A former councilor Seth Taufeeq, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Tuesday near Yasin Village Bridge, near the motorway link road in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) A former councilor Seth Taufeeq, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Tuesday near Yasin Village Bridge, near the motorway link road in Attock.

According to police, Seth Toufeeq, riding his motorcycle with a friend, was intercepted by two assailants on a motorcycle in the jurisdiction of Hazro Police Station.

The attackers opened fire, causing both victims to sustain gunshot injuries. Promptly, the injured were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Hazro.

Police are investigating the incident, and the motive behind the attack is yet to be determined.

APP/Nsi/378