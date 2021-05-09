Former cricketer appreciates Al Khidmat Foundation services for corona infected people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Former world class cricketer Saeed Ajmal called on Secretary General Al-Khidmat Foundation at the headquarters of Al-Khidmat Foundation here on Sunday. On arrival at Khidmat Headquarters, Shahid Iqbal, Executive Director Khabeeb Bilal and other staff welcomed Saeed Ajmal.

On the occasion, Shahid Iqbal while briefing about the activities of Al-Khidmat told him that Al-Khidmat Foundation provided assistance to millions of people in the first wave of Corona.

In this difficult time when people are being severely infected by Corona, the Al-Khidmat is not only distributing medical facilities and ration packages to them across the country but also providing Corona patients with oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators and pulse oximeters.

He said that Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan is working for humanitarian service through seven departments namely orphanage, natural disasters, clean water, public health, education, Mawakhat and community services. Issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Saeed Ajmal appreciated the efforts of AKFP during Covid 19 and said that he would like to work on various projects with Al-Khidmat Foundation. And with regard to sports, Al-Khidmat Foundation will continue to have the full support of mine and my organization.