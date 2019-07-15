UrduPoint.com
Former Cricketer Shahid Afridi Meets PM Imran

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 02:40 PM

Shahid Afridi had recently hinted at joining politics.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 15th July, 2019) Former cricketer Shahid Afridi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday.

According to details, the star cricketer met the prime minister at the PM Office today.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed and Special Assistant to the prime minister on political affairs Naeem ul Haque were present in the meeting.

It is not yet clear as to what came under discussion during the meeting.

However, the meeting has raised various speculations as Shahid Afridi had recently hinted at joining politics.

Speaking at a tv show, Shahid Afridi said that he will soon join a political party but he cannot give any official statement on this yet.

Former skipper and all-rounder Shahid Afridi praised Prime Minister Imran Khan and said he worked really hard in politics after retiring from cricket. He got the reward after several years.

He said that he can either soon join politics or stay away from it, adding that he cannot make a formal announcement regarding this.

Shahid Afridi further said that he might join a political party but he has not taken any formal decision over it.

Afridi announced his retirement from international cricket in February, 2017 after playing 398 ODIs, 99 T20Is and 27 Tests. In ODIs, he scored 8,064 runs with six centuries and 39 fifties.

In T20Is, he had 1,416 runs with four half-centuries. In Test cricket, he struck 1,716 runs with five centuries and eight half-centuries.

Shahid Afridi is also the world's leading wicket-taker in the shortest format of international cricket. Afridi also became the first ever Pakistani to bag 300 T20 wickets is a PSL match in 2018.

After retiring from cricket, Shahid Afridi is running his welfare organization named Shahid Afridi Foundation.

