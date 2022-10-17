Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed calls on Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The former Pakistan Cricketer and off-spinner Tauseef Ahmed called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.

They discussed about the training of young cricketers, organizing talent hunt for new cricketers, promoting cricket and other related matters.

The Governor said that the legend cricketer Tauseef Ahmed played an important role in the win of 1987 match against India through his off-spin bowling.

He said that the cricketer would also be remembers as a good off-spin bowler.

On the occasion, Tauseef Ahmed said that he would be glad to train the young spin bowlers.

He also appreciated the interest of the Governor in the promotion of Cricket in the province.