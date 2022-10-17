UrduPoint.com

Former Cricketer Tauseef Ahmed Calls On Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Former cricketer Tauseef Ahmed calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The former Pakistan Cricketer and off-spinner Tauseef Ahmed called on Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.

They discussed about the training of young cricketers, organizing talent hunt for new cricketers, promoting cricket and other related matters.

The Governor said that the legend cricketer Tauseef Ahmed played an important role in the win of 1987 match against India through his off-spin bowling.

He said that the cricketer would also be remembers as a good off-spin bowler.

On the occasion, Tauseef Ahmed said that he would be glad to train the young spin bowlers.

He also appreciated the interest of the Governor in the promotion of Cricket in the province.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan India Cricket Governor Young

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Ali replace Babar, Riz ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Masood, Ali replace Babar, Rizwan in warm up match against E ..

58 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Lead ..

Dubai Customs launches 7th edition of Customs Leadership Program

2 hours ago
 What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

What State Bank says about banknote of Rs75?

2 hours ago
 Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

3 hours ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.