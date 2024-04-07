Former CS Punjab Javed Mehmood passes away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Javed Mehmood, former chief secretary (CS) Punjab, passed away on Sunday.

He had been fighting cancer and receiving treatment at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, according to the family sources.

The funeral prayers will be held in his hometown, Roshan Bheela in Kasur, at 10am on Monday.