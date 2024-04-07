Former CS Punjab Javed Mehmood Passes Away
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 09:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) Javed Mehmood, former chief secretary (CS) Punjab, passed away on Sunday.
He had been fighting cancer and receiving treatment at Jinnah Hospital in Lahore, according to the family sources.
The funeral prayers will be held in his hometown, Roshan Bheela in Kasur, at 10am on Monday.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM condoles demise of former CS Punjab14 minutes ago
-
Police launch search operation for abducted woman in Wah Saddar24 minutes ago
-
NDF distributes wheelchairs among disables24 minutes ago
-
Arrests made in fatal shooting over monetary dispute in Wah Cantt34 minutes ago
-
Minister uncovers huge corruption in illegal mining, sand/stone supply chain34 minutes ago
-
Al Zehra Foundation, Patriotic orginazation distribute rashan bags among deserving people34 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 20 suspects in Kohat operation44 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits bus terminals, reviews facilities54 minutes ago
-
Quetta's Liaquat Bazar declared as no parking zone54 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Makkah for Umrah54 minutes ago
-
Wheat procurement drive to commence from April 22: DC1 hour ago
-
ZA Bhutto’s anniversary meeting to be held on April 141 hour ago