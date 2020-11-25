UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Defense Minister Ahmad Mukhtar Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 11:52 AM

Former Defense Minister Ahmad Mukhtar passes away

Political leaders and his colleagues expressed grief over his death and condolences for the bereaved family.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and former defense minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar passed away in Lahore on Wednesday.

He was 74. According to his close circles, the veteran politician was suffering from multiple illness for a long time. His funeral prayer will be offered at DHA T-Block mosque in Lahore.

Political leaders and his colleagues expressed grief over his death and condolences for the bereaved family.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said: “ xtremely sorry to hear about sad demise of Ch Ahmad Mukhtar,he was not well for quite sometime we used to have debates on coffee with late Khaled Kharral both were centre forwards of PPP and important players of Pak politics both are no more .

... will be missed ... RIP sir....,”.

PPP Senator Sehar Kamran said: “Former Defence Minister & Senior #PPP leader Ch Ahmad Mukhtar passed away. Allah SWT may bless the departed soul with His mercy and forgiveness & rest him in eternal peace at the highest place in Jannat ul Firdous &give fortitude to the family to bear the irreparable loss, Aameen,”.

Ahmad Mukhtar joined PPP in 1990 and became Defence Minister after general elections of 2008. He also served as General Secretary of PPP which former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Defence Minister Benazir Bhutto Technology May Prayer Mosque Fawad Chaudhry Family From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad

Recent Stories

PM to arrive in Lahore today on a day-long visit

21 minutes ago

On the International Day for Elimination of Violen ..

27 minutes ago

Turkmenistan participates to the 2020 Afghanistan ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 59 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

40 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Suriname on ..

55 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 25 November 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.