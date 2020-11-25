Former Defense Minister Ahmad Mukhtar passes away

(@fidahassanain)

Political leaders and his colleagues expressed grief over his death and condolences for the bereaved family.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader and former defense minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar passed away in Lahore on Wednesday.

He was 74. According to his close circles, the veteran politician was suffering from multiple illness for a long time. His funeral prayer will be offered at DHA T-Block mosque in Lahore.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary said: “ xtremely sorry to hear about sad demise of Ch Ahmad Mukhtar,he was not well for quite sometime we used to have debates on coffee with late Khaled Kharral both were centre forwards of PPP and important players of Pak politics both are no more .

... will be missed ... RIP sir....,”.

PPP Senator Sehar Kamran said: “Former Defence Minister & Senior #PPP leader Ch Ahmad Mukhtar passed away. Allah SWT may bless the departed soul with His mercy and forgiveness & rest him in eternal peace at the highest place in Jannat ul Firdous &give fortitude to the family to bear the irreparable loss, Aameen,”.

Ahmad Mukhtar joined PPP in 1990 and became Defence Minister after general elections of 2008. He also served as General Secretary of PPP which former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.