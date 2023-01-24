Former deputy mayor calls on Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori

Former Deputy Mayor of Karachi Arshad Vohra called on the Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Former Deputy Mayor of Karachi Arshad Vohra called on the Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Tuesday.

They discussed ongoing development projects in the megalopolis, the welfare of the people and other issues of mutual interest.

The governor said Karachi was the "economic hub of Pakistan" and stressed that the development of the city was the development of the entire country.

The city would be made better with the help of all stakeholders, he assured.

Arshad Vohra lauded the efforts of the governor for Karachi and said that the cooperation of the Federal government in the progress of the city was highly appreciated.