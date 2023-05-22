Former deputy speaker, minister meet Maryam Nawaz

Former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and former provincial minister Muhammad Asif Bha met Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and former provincial minister Muhammad Asif Bha met Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, here on Monday.

Important issues of mutual interest as well as prevailing political situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz praised the constitutional role played by Dost Mazari during his term as deputy speaker in the provincial assembly.

Dost Muhammad Mazari and Muhammad Asif lauded the role and struggle by Maryam Nawaz for upholding the constitution and strengthening democracy in the country.