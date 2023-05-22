UrduPoint.com

Former Deputy Speaker, Minister Meet Maryam Nawaz

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Former deputy speaker, minister meet Maryam Nawaz

Former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and former provincial minister Muhammad Asif Bha met Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ) :Former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari and former provincial minister Muhammad Asif Bha met Chief Organizer Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz, here on Monday.

Important issues of mutual interest as well as prevailing political situation came under discussion during the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz praised the constitutional role played by Dost Mazari during his term as deputy speaker in the provincial assembly.

Dost Muhammad Mazari and Muhammad Asif lauded the role and struggle by Maryam Nawaz for upholding the constitution and strengthening democracy in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Provincial Assembly Muslim Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-s ..

SeaWorld Yas Island celebrates opening with star-studded event

12 minutes ago
 Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off fl ..

Lukashenko 'pardons' Belarus activist taken off flight

3 minutes ago
 Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inau ..

Adviser to Prime Minister Engineer Amir Muqam inaugurates projects in Shangla

3 minutes ago
 IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues ..

IGP visits 1787 Complaint Center, resolves issues of citizens

3 minutes ago
 Cycling star Cavendish to retire at end of season

Cycling star Cavendish to retire at end of season

6 minutes ago
 34th National Games: Army's men and women steal th ..

34th National Games: Army's men and women steal the show in Taekwondo khyrougi e ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.